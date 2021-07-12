Insider Selling: CVD Equipment Co. (NYSE:CVV) Director Sells 13,401 Shares of Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NYSE:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 13,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $57,356.28.
Shares of NYSE:CVV traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares.
About CVD Equipment
Featured Story: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.