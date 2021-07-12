Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CEO Sells 1,584 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $144,761.76.
NYSE DDOG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.76. 1,532,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,045. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43.
About Datadog
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.