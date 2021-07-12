Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CEO Sells 1,584 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $144,761.76.

NYSE DDOG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.76. 1,532,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,045. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

