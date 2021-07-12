Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,384,050.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,384,050.00.
Shares of DDOG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.76. 1,532,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,045. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.
Datadog Company Profile
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.