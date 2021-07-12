Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,384,050.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,384,050.00.

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.76. 1,532,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,045. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.