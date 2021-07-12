Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) CFO Sells 2,870 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10.

DMTK traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 528,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,530. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

