Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) SVP Sells 1,461 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19.
Shares of NYSE:DXCM traded up $5.04 on Monday, hitting $445.77. 374,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,030. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23.
About DexCom
Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.