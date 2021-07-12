Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) SVP Sells 1,461 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19.

Shares of NYSE:DXCM traded up $5.04 on Monday, hitting $445.77. 374,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,030. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

