Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRNA traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,078 shares.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.