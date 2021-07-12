Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:DRNA traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,078 shares.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.