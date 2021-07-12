Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NYSE:DOMO) CFO Sells 7,540 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NYSE:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20.
Shares of Domo stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,742 shares.
Domo Company Profile
