Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NYSE:DOMO) CFO Sells 7,540 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NYSE:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,742 shares.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.