Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) CRO Sells 13,650 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $532,486.50.
DCT stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $40.72. 431,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,264. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
