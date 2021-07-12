Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 7,830 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EW stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $106.84. 2,407,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,738. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

