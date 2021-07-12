Insider Selling: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ESTA) CFO Sells 9,100 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ESTA) CFO Renee Gaeta sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $679,224.00.

Shares of ESTA stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.94. 65,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,892. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

