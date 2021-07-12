Insider Selling: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FMAO) Director Sells 15,300 Shares of Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 15,300 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $335,223.00.
Shares of NYSE FMAO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,781. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.