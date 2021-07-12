Insider Selling: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FMAO) Director Sells 15,300 Shares of Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 15,300 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $335,223.00.

Shares of NYSE FMAO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,781. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

