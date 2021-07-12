Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NYSE:FSLR) Insider Sells 3,007 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NYSE:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26.

Shares of NYSE:FSLR traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,884. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

