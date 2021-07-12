Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) Director Sells $567,946.90 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $567,946.90.

FIVN traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,314. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.10 and a 52-week high of $201.75.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

