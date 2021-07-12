Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NYSE:GBIO) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NYSE:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $163,380.00.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00.

Generation Bio stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. 213,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,305. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

