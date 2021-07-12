Insider Selling: Green Plains Inc. (NYSE:GPRE) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NYSE:GPRE) Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00.

Green Plains stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.19. 575,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,453. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

