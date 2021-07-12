Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNLN) CEO Sells 46,500 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $171,120.00.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.09. 152,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,657. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $8.73.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

