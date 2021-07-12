Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $854,750.00.

Shares of GO traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $34.87. 379,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,963. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

