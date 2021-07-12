Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00.

Shares of NYSE GO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,697 shares.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

