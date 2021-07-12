Insider Selling: Helen of Troy Limited (NYSE:HELE) CEO Sells 4,565 Shares of Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NYSE:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,565 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.58, for a total transaction of $1,075,422.70.

Shares of NYSE:HELE traded down $4.96 on Monday, hitting $210.29. 4,678 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

