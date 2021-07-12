Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NYSE:HGEN) Insider Sells 14,700 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NYSE:HGEN) insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00.

HGEN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.96. 777,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,073. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

