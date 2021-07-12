Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:IGMS) Insider Sells 1,247 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50.

IGM Biosciences stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

