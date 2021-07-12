Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:IGMS) Insider Sells 1,247 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50.
IGM Biosciences stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares.
About IGM Biosciences
