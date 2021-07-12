Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $649,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NARI traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.75 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after acquiring an additional 423,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,105,000 after purchasing an additional 206,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,496,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

