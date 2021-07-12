Insider Selling: INmune Bio, Inc. (NYSE:INMB) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NYSE:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00.

INMB stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.72. 14,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.