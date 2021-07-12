Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NYSE:INTU) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NYSE:INTU) Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00.

Shares of NYSE INTU traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $505.10. The company had a trading volume of 904,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,361. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $508.63.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

