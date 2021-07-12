Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NYSE:IRMD) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NYSE:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00.

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares.

Get IRadimed alerts:

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.