Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NYSE:JBLU) Insider Sells 1,789 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NYSE:JBLU) insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82.

JBLU traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. 5,256,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,027,730. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.