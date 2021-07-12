Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS) Director Sells 19,415 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 19,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $952,694.05.
NYSE:KROS traded up $41.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.94. 97,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,827. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $88.80.
About Keros Therapeutics
Read More: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.