Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) VP Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $343,720.00.

LSCC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,062. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.