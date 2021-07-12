Insider Selling: Limoneira (NYSE:LMNR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NYSE:LMNR) Director John W.H. Merriman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $47,625.00.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,799. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Get Limoneira alerts:

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.