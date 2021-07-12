Insider Selling: Limoneira (NYSE:LMNR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NYSE:LMNR) Director John W.H. Merriman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $47,625.00.
Shares of LMNR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,799. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $20.74.
About Limoneira
Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.