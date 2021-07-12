Insider Selling: Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) COO Trevor Barran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

NYSE LCAP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,708 shares.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.