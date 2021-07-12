Insider Selling: Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) COO Trevor Barran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

NYSE LCAP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,708 shares.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

