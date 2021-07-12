Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00.

Shares of MGNI traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.61. 2,241,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,858. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

