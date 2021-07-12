Insider Selling: Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:MBII) Director Sells 13,662 Shares of Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 13,662 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $24,454.98.

Shares of MBII stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 154,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,538. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

