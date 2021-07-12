Insider Selling: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NYSE:MDIA) CEO Sells 158,101 Shares of Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NYSE:MDIA) CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 158,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $793,667.02.
MDIA traded up $12.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,351,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,535. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $17.40.
MediaCo Company Profile
Featured Article: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.