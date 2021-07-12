Insider Selling: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NYSE:MDIA) CEO Sells 158,101 Shares of Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NYSE:MDIA) CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 158,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $793,667.02.

MDIA traded up $12.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,351,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,535. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $17.40.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

