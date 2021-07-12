Insider Selling: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:MRSN) Insider Sells 2,220 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60.

NYSE:MRSN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 571,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,149. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

