Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 424,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.2% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 77.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.