Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Director Sells 24,947 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 424,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,601. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

