Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) CRO Sells 3,246 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.19, for a total value of $1,165,930.74.
NYSE MDB traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $350.99. 8,658 shares of the stock traded hands.
MongoDB Company Profile
Featured Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.