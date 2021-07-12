Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) CFO Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49.
Shares of NYSE:MPWR traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $386.61. 3,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
About Monolithic Power Systems
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.