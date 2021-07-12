Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) CFO Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49.

Shares of NYSE:MPWR traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $386.61. 3,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

