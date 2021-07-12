Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) EVP Sells 7,955 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00.

John P. Molloy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20.

NYSE MSI traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $224.22. 2,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,346. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $224.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.