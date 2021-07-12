Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells 2,638 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $538,152.00.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.23. 419,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,209. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $225.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.27.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.