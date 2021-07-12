Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:MYGN) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:MYGN) CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $156,425.00.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,206. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $34.02.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.