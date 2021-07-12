Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NYSE:NTGR) Director Sells 2,394 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NYSE:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $95,760.00.

Shares of NTGR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.25. 189,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,436. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.