Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NYSE:STIM) VP Sells 2,591 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NYSE:STIM) VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $37,854.51.

NYSE STIM traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,968 shares.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

