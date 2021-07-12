Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NYSE:NDSN) EVP Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NYSE:NDSN) EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $1,478,334.00.

Shares of NYSE NDSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.29. 160,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,314. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $224.88.

Get Nordson alerts:

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.