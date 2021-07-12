Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NYSE:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Northwest Pipe (NYSE:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00.

Shares of NWPX traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.46. 1,904 shares of the company traded hands.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

