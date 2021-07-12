Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) CFO Sells 15,067 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 15,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $562,752.45.

Shares of NYSE:NTNX traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,349. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Get Nutanix alerts:

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.