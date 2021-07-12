Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) Insider Sells 19,938 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.05. 1,137,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,425. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

