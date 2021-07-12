Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) CEO Sells 2,421 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63.

On Thursday, June 24th, Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64.

NVEE stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.70. 36,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,217. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

