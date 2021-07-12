Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Major Shareholder Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,094,940.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OTRK stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $30.80. 7,353 shares of the stock traded hands.
About Ontrak
Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.