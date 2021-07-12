Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Major Shareholder Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $1,038,840.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTRK traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.85. 251,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,494. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

